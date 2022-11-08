TPG Inc. (TPG) is 11.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) stock priced at $32.08, up 3.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.98 and dropped to $31.80 before settling in for the closing price of $31.94. TPG’s price has ranged from $23.09 to $35.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 118.40%. With a float of $53.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.89 million.

In an organization with 1013 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of TPG Inc. is 13.06%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TPG Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPG Inc. (TPG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, TPG Inc.’s (TPG) raw stochastic average was set at 93.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.80.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.60 billion, the company has a total of 308,723K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,976 M while annual income is 230,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -108,280 K while its latest quarter income was -262,500 K.