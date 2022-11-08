Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is expecting -68.18% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $0.1485, up 4.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1485 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Over the past 52 weeks, TUEM has traded in a range of $0.09-$2.94.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -5.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 60.00%. With a float of $82.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1601 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.82, operating margin of -5.52, and the pretax margin is +0.47.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 41.00%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.92 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 194.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1736, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6755. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1490 in the near term. At $0.1580, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1675. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1305, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1210. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1120.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.20 million has total of 176,164K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 749,810 K in contrast with the sum of -59,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 161,930 K and last quarter income was -28,140 K.