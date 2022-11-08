Twilio Inc. (TWLO) last year’s performance of -86.36% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $48.35, down -34.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.99 and dropped to $41.00 before settling in for the closing price of $65.36. Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has traded in a range of $62.10-$317.00.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 59.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -63.00%. With a float of $171.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.35 million.

The firm has a total of 8510 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 26,309. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 397 shares at a rate of $66.27, taking the stock ownership to the 155,687 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 05, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,652 for $75.66, making the entire transaction worth $124,990. This insider now owns 79,852 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Twilio Inc., TWLO], we can find that recorded value of 12.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.77.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.23. The third major resistance level sits at $55.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.51.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.75 billion has total of 181,679K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,842 M in contrast with the sum of -949,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 943,350 K and last quarter income was -322,770 K.