Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) with a beta value of 0.64 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $0.2071, up 4.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2204 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, VERB has traded in a range of $0.17-$2.14.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.50%. With a float of $87.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 107 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Looking closely at Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 5.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4211, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6698. However, in the short run, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2236. Second resistance stands at $0.2372. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2540. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1932, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1764. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1628.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.57 million has total of 103,491K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,520 K in contrast with the sum of -34,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,400 K and last quarter income was -6,370 K.