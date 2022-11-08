Zscaler Inc. (ZS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -33.85% last month.

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) stock priced at $132.00, down -7.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.64 and dropped to $117.41 before settling in for the closing price of $131.07. ZS’s price has ranged from $125.12 to $376.11 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 54.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -43.40%. With a float of $85.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.37 million.

In an organization with 4975 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.62, operating margin of -30.81, and the pretax margin is -38.21.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Zscaler Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 47.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 576,925. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,825 shares at a rate of $150.83, taking the stock ownership to the 141,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for $168.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,360,000. This insider now owns 270,599 shares in total.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -38.93 while generating a return on equity of -51.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.33% during the next five years compared to -48.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zscaler Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.63 million. That was better than the volume of 2.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.22.

During the past 100 days, Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $185.12. However, in the short run, Zscaler Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $129.96. Second resistance stands at $138.91. The third major resistance level sits at $145.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.45. The third support level lies at $99.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.74 billion, the company has a total of 143,052K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,091 M while annual income is -390,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 318,060 K while its latest quarter income was -97,650 K.