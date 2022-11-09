-0.04% percent quarterly performance for United Rentals Inc. (URI) is not indicative of the underlying story

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $324.77, up 1.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $330.21 and dropped to $321.03 before settling in for the closing price of $322.99. Over the past 52 weeks, URI has traded in a range of $230.54-$414.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 11.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.00%. With a float of $68.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.97, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +19.00.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of United Rentals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 102,637. In this transaction VP, Controller of this company sold 308 shares at a rate of $333.24, taking the stock ownership to the 2,070 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 977 for $325.00, making the entire transaction worth $317,525. This insider now owns 21,587 shares in total.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $6.46) by $1.4. This company achieved a net margin of +14.27 while generating a return on equity of 26.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.25% during the next five years compared to 24.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Rentals Inc.’s (URI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 27.18, a number that is poised to hit 9.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 35.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Looking closely at United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.51.

During the past 100 days, United Rentals Inc.’s (URI) raw stochastic average was set at 86.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $291.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $301.26. However, in the short run, United Rentals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $331.68. Second resistance stands at $335.54. The third major resistance level sits at $340.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $322.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $317.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $313.32.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.33 billion has total of 69,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,716 M in contrast with the sum of 1,386 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,051 M and last quarter income was 606,000 K.