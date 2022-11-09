0.58% volatility in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) last month: This is a red flag warning

November 07, 2022, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) trading session started at the price of $16.98, that was 0.06% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.04 and dropped to $16.83 before settling in for the closing price of $16.98. A 52-week range for ONEM has been $5.94 – $23.43.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -118.70%. With a float of $178.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3090 employees.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 1Life Healthcare Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 178,131. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,417 shares at a rate of $17.10, taking the stock ownership to the 14,479 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 293,185 for $17.08, making the entire transaction worth $5,007,717. This insider now owns 1,777 shares in total.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.49) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s (ONEM) raw stochastic average was set at 94.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.08 in the near term. At $17.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.66.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Key Stats

There are 204,350K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.33 billion. As of now, sales total 623,320 K while income totals -254,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 255,840 K while its last quarter net income were -93,810 K.