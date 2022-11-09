$1.11M in average volume shows that Owens Corning (OC) is heading in the right direction

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $86.34, soaring 2.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.01 and dropped to $86.00 before settling in for the closing price of $85.40. Within the past 52 weeks, OC’s price has moved between $72.97 and $101.12.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 8.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 370.50%. With a float of $92.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 614,080. In this transaction Chair, President and CEO of this company sold 7,600 shares at a rate of $80.80, taking the stock ownership to the 183,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s President, Roofing sold 2,700 for $83.12, making the entire transaction worth $224,424. This insider now owns 24,460 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.33) by $0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 370.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Owens Corning (OC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.59, a number that is poised to hit 2.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.04 million, its volume of 0.99 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.32.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 71.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $88.27 in the near term. At $89.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $90.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.25.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.18 billion based on 93,456K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,498 M and income totals 995,000 K. The company made 2,529 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 470,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.