$1.45M in average volume shows that Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is heading in the right direction

On November 08, 2022, Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) opened at $6.59, lower -0.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.61 and dropped to $6.40 before settling in for the closing price of $6.55. Price fluctuations for PGRE have ranged from $5.78 to $11.53 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 1.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.50% at the time writing. With a float of $185.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 318 employees.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Paramount Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.90%.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Looking closely at Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Group Inc.’s (PGRE) raw stochastic average was set at 33.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.31. However, in the short run, Paramount Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.61. Second resistance stands at $6.71. The third major resistance level sits at $6.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.19.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Key Stats

There are currently 219,824K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 726,790 K according to its annual income of -20,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 187,150 K and its income totaled -1,540 K.