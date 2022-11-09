$1.52M in average volume shows that Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is heading in the right direction

On November 08, 2022, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) opened at $3.07, lower -7.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.07 and dropped to $2.74 before settling in for the closing price of $3.03. Price fluctuations for BIRD have ranged from $2.83 to $28.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -75.20% at the time writing. With a float of $95.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 710 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.18, operating margin of -11.85, and the pretax margin is -16.06.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 36,486. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 9,237 shares at a rate of $3.95, taking the stock ownership to the 345,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,902 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $23,313. This insider now owns 191,013 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.35 while generating a return on equity of -24.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.08 million, its volume of 1.35 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.00 in the near term. At $3.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.34.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

There are currently 147,365K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 421.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 277,470 K according to its annual income of -45,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 78,170 K and its income totaled -29,370 K.