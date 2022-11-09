-10.67% percent quarterly performance for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is not indicative of the underlying story

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $68.80, plunging -0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.2069 and dropped to $68.04 before settling in for the closing price of $68.42. Within the past 52 weeks, PNW’s price has moved between $59.03 and $80.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 1.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.20%. With a float of $112.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 91 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.81, operating margin of +15.47, and the pretax margin is +19.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 259,058. In this transaction SVP, Public Policy, APS of this company sold 3,489 shares at a rate of $74.25, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +16.27 while generating a return on equity of 10.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.10% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.52, a number that is poised to hit 2.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

Looking closely at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (PNW) raw stochastic average was set at 47.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.43. However, in the short run, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.98. Second resistance stands at $69.68. The third major resistance level sits at $70.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.65 billion based on 113,140K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,804 M and income totals 618,720 K. The company made 1,470 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 326,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.