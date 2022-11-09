-13.07% percent quarterly performance for Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) stock priced at $13.50, up 1.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.96 and dropped to $13.34 before settling in for the closing price of $13.40. EFC’s price has ranged from $10.81 to $18.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 551.60%. With a float of $56.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.79 million.

The firm has a total of 170 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.47, operating margin of +62.24, and the pretax margin is +39.48.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of Ellington Financial Inc. is 6.15%, while institutional ownership is 57.40%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +61.56 while generating a return on equity of 12.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 551.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.28% during the next five years compared to 48.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ellington Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ellington Financial Inc., EFC], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Ellington Financial Inc.’s (EFC) raw stochastic average was set at 50.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.27. The third major resistance level sits at $14.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.71.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 834.63 million, the company has a total of 60,046K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 175,510 K while annual income is 135,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 62,720 K while its latest quarter income was -61,060 K.