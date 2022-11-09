-19.21% percent quarterly performance for Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is not indicative of the underlying story

On November 08, 2022, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) opened at $11.62, lower -10.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.62 and dropped to $9.94 before settling in for the closing price of $11.65. Price fluctuations for ALT have ranged from $3.83 to $23.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 6.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.90% at the time writing. With a float of $48.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 47 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.50, operating margin of -1937.35, and the pretax margin is -2201.43.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 400,322. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $20.02, taking the stock ownership to the 236,797 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 15,000 for $15.06, making the entire transaction worth $225,890. This insider now owns 259,804 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2201.43 while generating a return on equity of -45.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altimmune Inc. (ALT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 145.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.51 million, its volume of 1.15 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 18.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.36 in the near term. At $12.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.00.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

There are currently 49,025K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 510.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,410 K according to its annual income of -97,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -20,110 K.