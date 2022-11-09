$3.23M in average volume shows that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) stock priced at $14.138, up 7.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.26 and dropped to $14.13 before settling in for the closing price of $14.06. CPRX’s price has ranged from $5.24 to $17.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.10%. With a float of $96.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.80 million.

The firm has a total of 76 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.46, operating margin of +37.20, and the pretax margin is +37.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 713,940. In this transaction VP, Treasurer and CFO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $11.90, taking the stock ownership to the 207,442 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s VP, Treasurer and CFO sold 90,000 for $13.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,214,640. This insider now owns 267,442 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.03 while generating a return on equity of 20.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., CPRX], we can find that recorded value of 2.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 80.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.94. The third major resistance level sits at $16.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.24.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.54 billion, the company has a total of 102,820K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 140,830 K while annual income is 39,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 53,110 K while its latest quarter income was 21,620 K.