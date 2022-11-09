3.27% volatility in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On November 08, 2022, A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) opened at $57.16, lower -1.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.365 and dropped to $55.53 before settling in for the closing price of $56.91. Price fluctuations for AOS have ranged from $46.58 to $86.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.40% at the time writing. With a float of $127.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.20 million.

In an organization with 13700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.07, operating margin of +17.25, and the pretax margin is +17.68.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of A. O. Smith Corporation is 0.74%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 119,140. In this transaction SVP – Global Operations of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $59.57, taking the stock ownership to the 5,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director bought 3,925 for $69.87, making the entire transaction worth $274,240. This insider now owns 7,425 shares in total.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.81) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 10.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.07 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, A. O. Smith Corporation’s (AOS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.41. However, in the short run, A. O. Smith Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.05. Second resistance stands at $58.12. The third major resistance level sits at $58.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.38.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) Key Stats

There are currently 152,776K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,539 M according to its annual income of 487,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 874,200 K and its income totaled 109,800 K.