3.34% volatility in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On November 08, 2022, Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) opened at $14.40, lower -0.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.42 and dropped to $14.105 before settling in for the closing price of $14.33. Price fluctuations for AKR have ranged from $12.28 to $23.33 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 9.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 345.50% at the time writing. With a float of $94.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 123 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.00, operating margin of +6.88, and the pretax margin is +8.93.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 31,765. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $21.18, taking the stock ownership to the 33,399 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $21.62, making the entire transaction worth $21,623. This insider now owns 34,899 shares in total.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +7.84 while generating a return on equity of 1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 345.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -22.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 114.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

The latest stats from [Acadia Realty Trust, AKR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.71 million was superior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Realty Trust’s (AKR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.55. The third major resistance level sits at $14.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.74.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Key Stats

There are currently 94,932K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 292,500 K according to its annual income of 23,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,950 K and its income totaled -55,890 K.