6.06% volatility in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) last month: This is a red flag warning

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.67, soaring 0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.84 and dropped to $7.5001 before settling in for the closing price of $7.64. Within the past 52 weeks, PCT’s price has moved between $4.94 and $14.45.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -570.40%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 119 workers is very important to gauge.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Pollution & Treatment Controls industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 60.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 539,211. In this transaction Director of this company sold 72,716 shares at a rate of $7.42, taking the stock ownership to the 1,159,709 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 19, when Company’s Director sold 73,546 for $7.17, making the entire transaction worth $527,215. This insider now owns 1,232,425 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -570.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.80 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

The latest stats from [PureCycle Technologies Inc., PCT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.69 million was inferior to 1.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 29.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.02. The third major resistance level sits at $8.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.18.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.29 billion based on 163,510K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -77,500 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,004 K in sales during its previous quarter.