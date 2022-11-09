-8.56% percent quarterly performance for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is not indicative of the underlying story

November 08, 2022, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) trading session started at the price of $22.95, that was 7.58% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.575 and dropped to $22.89 before settling in for the closing price of $22.95. A 52-week range for RCUS has been $16.74 – $49.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 131.90%. With a float of $48.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 366 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.16, operating margin of +14.17, and the pretax margin is +14.27.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arcus Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 333,152. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 12,677 shares at a rate of $26.28, taking the stock ownership to the 130,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17, when Company’s General Counsel sold 1,522 for $22.12, making the entire transaction worth $33,665. This insider now owns 23,909 shares in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.86) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +13.80 while generating a return on equity of 7.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit -1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.9 million, its volume of 0.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s (RCUS) raw stochastic average was set at 39.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.88 in the near term. At $27.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.51.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Key Stats

There are 72,408K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.82 billion. As of now, sales total 382,880 K while income totals 52,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 33,580 K while its last quarter net income were -64,920 K.