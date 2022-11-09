9.31% volatility in FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On November 08, 2022, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) opened at $1.91, higher 3.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $1.86. Price fluctuations for FTCI have ranged from $1.78 to $11.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -435.30% at the time writing. With a float of $41.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 223 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.03, operating margin of -46.87, and the pretax margin is -39.34.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 28.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 64,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 34,000 shares at a rate of $1.91, taking the stock ownership to the 16,789,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $94,500. This insider now owns 16,823,357 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -39.40 while generating a return on equity of -141.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -435.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.9874, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9913. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0800 in the near term. At $2.2300, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7100. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5600.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

There are currently 101,775K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 201.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 270,530 K according to its annual income of -106,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,720 K and its income totaled -25,680 K.