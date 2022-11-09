A look at C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On November 08, 2022, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) opened at $12.50, higher 1.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.07 and dropped to $12.26 before settling in for the closing price of $12.43. Price fluctuations for AI have ranged from $11.29 to $53.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -241.60% at the time writing. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.84 million.

The firm has a total of 704 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 46.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 58,783. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,436 shares at a rate of $13.25, taking the stock ownership to the 353,057 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 291 for $12.29, making the entire transaction worth $3,576. This insider now owns 357,493 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [C3.ai Inc., AI], we can find that recorded value of 1.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.47. The third major resistance level sits at $13.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.43.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are currently 108,482K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,760 K according to its annual income of -192,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 65,310 K and its income totaled -71,870 K.