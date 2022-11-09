A look at First BanCorp.’s (FBP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) stock priced at $15.46, down -1.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.46 and dropped to $15.05 before settling in for the closing price of $15.33. FBP’s price has ranged from $11.94 to $16.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 186.90%. With a float of $182.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.41 million.

The firm has a total of 3075 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First BanCorp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 161,625. In this transaction EVP and CRO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $16.16, taking the stock ownership to the 256,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 50,000 for $15.64, making the entire transaction worth $781,880. This insider now owns 293,664 shares in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.60 while generating a return on equity of 12.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.40% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First BanCorp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First BanCorp., FBP], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, First BanCorp.’s (FBP) raw stochastic average was set at 67.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.64. The third major resistance level sits at $15.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.58.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.86 billion, the company has a total of 187,986K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 915,870 K while annual income is 281,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 252,380 K while its latest quarter income was 74,600 K.