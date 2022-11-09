A look at Rayonier Inc.’s (RYN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

November 08, 2022, Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) trading session started at the price of $34.11, that was 0.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.70 and dropped to $33.92 before settling in for the closing price of $34.12. A 52-week range for RYN has been $29.51 – $45.87.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 287.70%. With a float of $145.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.26 million.

The firm has a total of 406 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.72, operating margin of +23.25, and the pretax margin is +20.29.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rayonier Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rayonier Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 283,860. In this transaction SVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,470 shares at a rate of $38.00, taking the stock ownership to the 94,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 30 for $38.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,140. This insider now owns 101,647 shares in total.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +13.75 while generating a return on equity of 9.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 287.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -9.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rayonier Inc. (RYN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rayonier Inc., RYN], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Rayonier Inc.’s (RYN) raw stochastic average was set at 53.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.10. The third major resistance level sits at $35.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.16.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) Key Stats

There are 146,293K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.08 billion. As of now, sales total 1,110 M while income totals 152,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 195,290 K while its last quarter net income were 20,580 K.