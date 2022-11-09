A look at SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $37.92, up 0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.77 and dropped to $37.66 before settling in for the closing price of $37.96. Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has traded in a range of $35.77-$85.15.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -14.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.50%. With a float of $64.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.38 million.

The firm has a total of 931 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.94, operating margin of +45.04, and the pretax margin is +58.06.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 282,946. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,476 shares at a rate of $81.40, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,560 for $77.31, making the entire transaction worth $275,224. This insider now owns 3,616 shares in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.76. This company achieved a net margin of +54.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SL Green Realty Corp., SLG], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.27. The third major resistance level sits at $39.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.45.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.51 billion has total of 64,301K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 843,990 K in contrast with the sum of 457,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 212,460 K and last quarter income was 12,710 K.