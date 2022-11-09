A look at Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s (SWX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On November 08, 2022, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) opened at $68.75, lower -2.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.87 and dropped to $66.73 before settling in for the closing price of $69.11. Price fluctuations for SWX have ranged from $62.60 to $95.62 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 8.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -18.20% at the time writing. With a float of $66.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2286 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.22, operating margin of +10.04, and the pretax margin is +6.71.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 121,194. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,360 shares at a rate of $89.11, taking the stock ownership to the 25,810 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s SVP/Exec Operations Advisor sold 3,500 for $92.02, making the entire transaction worth $322,078. This insider now owns 9,264 shares in total.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.14) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +5.46 while generating a return on equity of 7.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 1.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)

Looking closely at Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s (SWX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.50. However, in the short run, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.30. Second resistance stands at $71.16. The third major resistance level sits at $72.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.02.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) Key Stats

There are currently 66,852K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,680 M according to its annual income of 200,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,146 M and its income totaled -6,580 K.