A major move is in the offing as Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) market cap hits 636.80 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $21.71, up 1.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.04 and dropped to $21.04 before settling in for the closing price of $21.32. Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has traded in a range of $6.71-$26.44.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 493.80%. With a float of $25.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.24 million.

The firm has a total of 91 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 460,110. In this transaction VP of Engineering of this company sold 21,910 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 193,358 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s Director sold 1,083 for $22.04, making the entire transaction worth $23,874. This insider now owns 21,283 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 135.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR], we can find that recorded value of 1.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 90.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.58. The third major resistance level sits at $23.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.12.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 636.80 million has total of 27,495K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,830 K in contrast with the sum of 9,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,670 K and last quarter income was 590 K.