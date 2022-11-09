A major move is in the offing as Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) market cap hits 3.89 billion

November 08, 2022, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) trading session started at the price of $43.27, that was -1.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.54 and dropped to $42.27 before settling in for the closing price of $43.17. A 52-week range for ALSN has been $32.63 – $43.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.50%. With a float of $91.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.75, operating margin of +27.85, and the pretax margin is +23.81.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 2,768,256. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company sold 69,110 shares at a rate of $40.06, taking the stock ownership to the 158,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 134,443 for $38.98, making the entire transaction worth $5,240,104. This insider now owns 227,878 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.17) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +18.40 while generating a return on equity of 63.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 26.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Looking closely at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 90.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.29. However, in the short run, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.28. Second resistance stands at $44.04. The third major resistance level sits at $44.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.74.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

There are 92,490K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.89 billion. As of now, sales total 2,402 M while income totals 442,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 710,000 K while its last quarter net income were 139,000 K.