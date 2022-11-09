A major move is in the offing as Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) market cap hits 177.54 million

November 08, 2022, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) trading session started at the price of $1.99, that was 4.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.47 and dropped to $1.99 before settling in for the closing price of $2.11. A 52-week range for DBD has been $1.91 – $11.00.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 71.00%. With a float of $71.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.00 million.

The firm has a total of 22000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.12, operating margin of +4.35, and the pretax margin is -1.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 39,480. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $3.29, taking the stock ownership to the 166,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,152 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $25,032. This insider now owns 100,726 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$1.4. This company achieved a net margin of -2.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, DBD], we can find that recorded value of 1.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 8.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.70. The third major resistance level sits at $2.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.49.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

There are 79,062K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 177.54 million. As of now, sales total 3,905 M while income totals -78,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 851,700 K while its last quarter net income were -199,200 K.