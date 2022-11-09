A major move is in the offing as Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) market cap hits 1.33 billion

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.94, plunging -1.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.265 and dropped to $10.67 before settling in for the closing price of $10.99. Within the past 52 weeks, KTOS’s price has moved between $9.06 and $22.59.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -99.90%. With a float of $123.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.40 million.

The firm has a total of 3300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.16, operating margin of +3.66, and the pretax margin is +0.54.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 90,954. In this transaction President, US Division of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $12.99, taking the stock ownership to the 333,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s President & CEO sold 10,000 for $14.26, making the entire transaction worth $142,577. This insider now owns 612,967 shares in total.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.01 while generating a return on equity of 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., KTOS], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s (KTOS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.51. The third major resistance level sits at $11.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.96.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.33 billion based on 125,957K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 811,500 K and income totals -2,000 K. The company made 228,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.