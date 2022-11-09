A major move is in the offing as Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) market cap hits 341.76 million

November 08, 2022, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) trading session started at the price of $9.64, that was -3.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.82 and dropped to $8.79 before settling in for the closing price of $9.65. A 52-week range for QTRX has been $6.31 – $60.92.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 44.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -50.40%. With a float of $34.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 460 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.03, operating margin of -52.99, and the pretax margin is -52.21.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quanterix Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Quanterix Corporation is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 152,418. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $10.16, taking the stock ownership to the 48,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President & CEO bought 105,000 for $10.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,095,150. This insider now owns 185,823 shares in total.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.61) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -52.18 while generating a return on equity of -17.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Looking closely at Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Quanterix Corporation’s (QTRX) raw stochastic average was set at 21.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.75. However, in the short run, Quanterix Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.84. Second resistance stands at $10.34. The third major resistance level sits at $10.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.78.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Key Stats

There are 36,988K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 341.76 million. As of now, sales total 110,560 K while income totals -57,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 23,500 K while its last quarter net income were -24,900 K.