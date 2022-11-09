A major move is in the offing as QuantumScape Corporation (QS) market cap hits 3.43 billion

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $8.23, down -3.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.31 and dropped to $7.6301 before settling in for the closing price of $8.09. Over the past 52 weeks, QS has traded in a range of $7.60-$43.08.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.30%. With a float of $259.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $434.05 million.

The firm has a total of 570 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 36.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 69,082. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $8.13, taking the stock ownership to the 302,157 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 19, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 8,500 for $8.07, making the entire transaction worth $68,594. This insider now owns 302,157 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 25.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], we can find that recorded value of 7.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.60. The third major resistance level sits at $8.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.84.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.43 billion has total of 435,957K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -45,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -117,660 K.