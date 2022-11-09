Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.25%

On November 08, 2022, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) opened at $78.92, higher 0.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.67 and dropped to $77.501 before settling in for the closing price of $78.47. Price fluctuations for ACHC have ranged from $50.07 to $86.75 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -3.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.30% at the time writing. With a float of $89.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.04, operating margin of +17.14, and the pretax margin is +11.91.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 412,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $82.54, taking the stock ownership to the 73,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s EVP, GC and Secretary sold 12,214 for $81.67, making the entire transaction worth $997,517. This insider now owns 149,147 shares in total.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.78) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +8.78 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.35% during the next five years compared to 99.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

The latest stats from [Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., ACHC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was inferior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.82.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s (ACHC) raw stochastic average was set at 65.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $80.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $82.31. The third major resistance level sits at $83.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.97. The third support level lies at $74.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Key Stats

There are currently 90,977K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,314 M according to its annual income of 190,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 666,730 K and its income totaled 71,100 K.