ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) with a beta value of 1.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $20.98, down -0.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.569 and dropped to $20.43 before settling in for the closing price of $20.98. Over the past 52 weeks, ACIW has traded in a range of $19.68-$36.01.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.00%. With a float of $112.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.67 million.

The firm has a total of 3610 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.11, operating margin of +16.29, and the pretax margin is +12.77.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of ACI Worldwide Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 22,030. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $22.03, taking the stock ownership to the 49,603 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 37,905 for $31.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,202,214. This insider now owns 349,794 shares in total.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.32 while generating a return on equity of 10.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ACI Worldwide Inc.’s (ACIW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ACI Worldwide Inc., ACIW], we can find that recorded value of 1.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s (ACIW) raw stochastic average was set at 11.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.08. The third major resistance level sits at $22.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.16.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.35 billion has total of 112,374K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,371 M in contrast with the sum of 127,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 306,590 K and last quarter income was 23,120 K.