ALB (Albemarle Corporation) climbed 6.81 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 08, 2022, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) trading session started at the price of $290.34, that was 6.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $311.53 and dropped to $288.52 before settling in for the closing price of $286.49. A 52-week range for ALB has been $169.93 – $308.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 4.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -69.80%. With a float of $116.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +16.01, and the pretax margin is +4.02.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Albemarle Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 642,735. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $285.66, taking the stock ownership to the 11,444 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 2,250 for $270.75, making the entire transaction worth $609,188. This insider now owns 13,694 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.63) by $0.75. This company achieved a net margin of +3.72 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.17% during the next five years compared to -22.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 6.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 26.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Looking closely at Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.05.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 95.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $275.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $235.45. However, in the short run, Albemarle Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $315.52. Second resistance stands at $325.03. The third major resistance level sits at $338.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $292.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $279.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $269.50.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

There are 117,153K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 35.95 billion. As of now, sales total 3,328 M while income totals 123,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,092 M while its last quarter net income were 897,220 K.