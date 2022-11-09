Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) last year’s performance of -74.62% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

November 08, 2022, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) trading session started at the price of $181.40, that was -0.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $185.48 and dropped to $175.34 before settling in for the closing price of $181.37. A 52-week range for ALGN has been $172.05 – $713.33.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 29.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -56.80%. With a float of $73.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22540 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.72, operating margin of +24.70, and the pretax margin is +25.61.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Align Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Align Technology Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 200,770. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,050 shares at a rate of $191.21, taking the stock ownership to the 30,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $190.26, making the entire transaction worth $285,385. This insider now owns 4,794 shares in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.23) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +19.53 while generating a return on equity of 22.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.25% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.99 million, its volume of 1.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.86.

During the past 100 days, Align Technology Inc.’s (ALGN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $218.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $315.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $185.47 in the near term. At $190.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $195.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $175.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $170.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $165.19.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Key Stats

There are 78,108K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.18 billion. As of now, sales total 3,953 M while income totals 772,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 890,350 K while its last quarter net income were 72,700 K.