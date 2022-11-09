Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) with a beta value of 2.65 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On November 08, 2022, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) opened at $9.43, lower -2.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.43 and dropped to $8.99 before settling in for the closing price of $9.51. Price fluctuations for AMPY have ranged from $2.60 to $10.38 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 7.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 93.20% at the time writing. With a float of $38.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 210 employees.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amplify Energy Corp. is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 43.60%.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by -$0.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Looking closely at Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) raw stochastic average was set at 77.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.85. However, in the short run, Amplify Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.48. Second resistance stands at $9.67. The third major resistance level sits at $9.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.60.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Key Stats

There are currently 38,443K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 345.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 342,920 K according to its annual income of -32,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 126,300 K and its income totaled 47,230 K.