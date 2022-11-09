Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.14 million

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.55, plunging -1.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.69 and dropped to $7.08 before settling in for the closing price of $7.39. Within the past 52 weeks, AIV’s price has moved between $5.21 and $9.77.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -29.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.50%. With a float of $140.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 62 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.31, operating margin of -5.38, and the pretax margin is -10.92.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Residential industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Apartment Investment and Management Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 13,545. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,145 shares at a rate of $6.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,145 shares.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -3.48 while generating a return on equity of -1.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.58

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.7 million, its volume of 1.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) raw stochastic average was set at 37.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.60 in the near term. At $7.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.38.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.10 billion based on 152,065K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 169,840 K and income totals -5,910 K. The company made 50,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 239,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.