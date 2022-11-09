Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is expecting 17.82% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On November 08, 2022, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) opened at $24.41, higher 0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.64 and dropped to $24.21 before settling in for the closing price of $24.35. Price fluctuations for ASB have ranged from $17.45 to $25.78 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.00% at the time writing. With a float of $146.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4000 employees.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Associated Banc-Corp is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 291,785. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $24.32, taking the stock ownership to the 70,485 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 12,659 for $23.48, making the entire transaction worth $297,170. This insider now owns 73,022 shares in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.44) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +32.87 while generating a return on equity of 8.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Looking closely at Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) raw stochastic average was set at 96.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.42. However, in the short run, Associated Banc-Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.71. Second resistance stands at $24.89. The third major resistance level sits at $25.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.85.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Key Stats

There are currently 150,359K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,131 M according to its annual income of 350,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 385,500 K and its income totaled 96,280 K.