Athersys Inc. (ATHX) with a beta value of -0.58 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

November 08, 2022, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) trading session started at the price of $1.45, that was -43.36% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.56 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $2.26. A 52-week range for ATHX has been $1.13 – $34.00.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -20.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.70%. With a float of $11.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.93 million.

The firm has a total of 104 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.93, operating margin of -1569.79, and the pretax margin is -1576.99.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Athersys Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Athersys Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 102,256. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 132,800 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 132,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s Director bought 85,000 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $81,702. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1576.99 while generating a return on equity of -364.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.61, a number that is poised to hit -1.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -8.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Athersys Inc. (ATHX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Athersys Inc., ATHX], we can find that recorded value of 0.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Athersys Inc.’s (ATHX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 257.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 193.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.69. The third major resistance level sits at $1.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.81.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Key Stats

There are 11,004K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.09 million. As of now, sales total 5,510 K while income totals -86,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,320 K while its last quarter net income were -23,650 K.