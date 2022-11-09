Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) with a beta value of 2.02 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On November 08, 2022, Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) opened at $58.34, higher 5.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.00 and dropped to $58.34 before settling in for the closing price of $57.91. Price fluctuations for BLDR have ranged from $48.91 to $86.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 25.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 218.90% at the time writing. With a float of $136.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 28000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.68, operating margin of +12.27, and the pretax margin is +11.32.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 257,250. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,750 shares at a rate of $68.60, taking the stock ownership to the 30,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director sold 35,000 for $55.09, making the entire transaction worth $1,928,150. This insider now owns 13,972 shares in total.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $3.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.98) by $1.92. This company achieved a net margin of +8.67 while generating a return on equity of 57.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 218.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.80% during the next five years compared to 46.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.61, a number that is poised to hit 3.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.51 million, its volume of 2.27 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s (BLDR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.16 in the near term. At $65.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.84.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Key Stats

There are currently 156,075K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,894 M according to its annual income of 1,725 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,926 M and its income totaled 987,210 K.