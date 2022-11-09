Can ACCO Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) hike of 15.35% in a week be considered a lucky break?

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.00, soaring 12.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.54 and dropped to $4.96 before settling in for the closing price of $4.81. Within the past 52 weeks, ACCO’s price has moved between $4.27 and $9.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62.70%. With a float of $91.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.12, operating margin of +8.87, and the pretax margin is +5.50.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Business Equipment & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ACCO Brands Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 66,200. In this transaction EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $6.62, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Sr VP, Corporate Development sold 7,957 for $8.55, making the entire transaction worth $68,032. This insider now owns 101,706 shares in total.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.03 while generating a return on equity of 12.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Trading Performance Indicators

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

The latest stats from [ACCO Brands Corporation, ACCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was superior to 0.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, ACCO Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) raw stochastic average was set at 37.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.88. The third major resistance level sits at $6.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.72. The third support level lies at $4.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 500.15 million based on 94,261K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,025 M and income totals 101,900 K. The company made 521,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 39,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.