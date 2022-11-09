Can Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (BAH) hike of 2.03% in a week be considered a lucky break?

November 08, 2022, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) trading session started at the price of $109.16, that was 1.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.94 and dropped to $109.10 before settling in for the closing price of $109.24. A 52-week range for BAH has been $69.68 – $110.07.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 7.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.20%. With a float of $130.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.05, operating margin of +8.19, and the pretax margin is +7.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 257,300. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 2,573 shares at a rate of $100.00, taking the stock ownership to the 14,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 18, when Company’s EVP & Chief People Officer sold 7,285 for $100.00, making the entire transaction worth $728,500. This insider now owns 21,465 shares in total.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.87) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.54 while generating a return on equity of 43.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 73.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.65.

During the past 100 days, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (BAH) raw stochastic average was set at 98.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $111.16 in the near term. At $111.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $113.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.29. The third support level lies at $107.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Key Stats

There are 132,226K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.69 billion. As of now, sales total 8,364 M while income totals 466,740 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,299 M while its last quarter net income were 170,930 K.