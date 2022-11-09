Can Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s (FCPT) hike of 3.31% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On November 08, 2022, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) opened at $26.52, higher 0.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.82 and dropped to $26.28 before settling in for the closing price of $26.53. Price fluctuations for FCPT have ranged from $22.67 to $30.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 10.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.10% at the time writing. With a float of $82.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 461 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.69, operating margin of +58.83, and the pretax margin is +42.74.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 26,830. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $26.83, taking the stock ownership to the 41,170 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $26.80, making the entire transaction worth $26,800. This insider now owns 40,170 shares in total.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +42.92 while generating a return on equity of 9.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s (FCPT) raw stochastic average was set at 57.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.83 in the near term. At $27.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.01. The third support level lies at $25.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) Key Stats

There are currently 83,887K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 199,380 K according to its annual income of 85,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 56,010 K and its income totaled 24,520 K.