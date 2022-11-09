Can FREYR Battery’s (FREY) drop of -2.36% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) stock priced at $12.88, up 2.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.23 and dropped to $12.67 before settling in for the closing price of $12.54. FREY’s price has ranged from $6.42 to $16.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.30%. With a float of $90.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.83 million.

In an organization with 119 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 22.36%, while institutional ownership is 49.80%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -33.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FREYR Battery’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 60.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.33. However, in the short run, FREYR Battery’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.13. Second resistance stands at $13.46. The third major resistance level sits at $13.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.34. The third support level lies at $12.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.52 billion, the company has a total of 116,440K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -93,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 4,671 K.