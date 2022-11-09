Can Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s (SWK) drop of -0.13% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) stock priced at $77.10, up 0.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.79 and dropped to $75.33 before settling in for the closing price of $76.47. SWK’s price has ranged from $70.24 to $199.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.40%. With a float of $147.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 71300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.68, operating margin of +14.11, and the pretax margin is +10.51.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 2,565,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $85.50, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y sold 1,000 for $90.96, making the entire transaction worth $90,960. This insider now owns 28,260 shares in total.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.77 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.26 while generating a return on equity of 14.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.30.

During the past 100 days, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s (SWK) raw stochastic average was set at 12.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $116.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $78.41 in the near term. At $80.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $81.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.41. The third support level lies at $71.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.60 billion, the company has a total of 147,942K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,617 M while annual income is 1,600 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,120 M while its latest quarter income was 36,600 K.