CCI (Crown Castle Inc.) dropped -0.16 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $130.61, plunging -0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $131.18 and dropped to $129.1086 before settling in for the closing price of $130.05. Within the past 52 weeks, CCI’s price has moved between $121.71 and $209.87.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.50%. With a float of $430.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $433.00 million.

The firm has a total of 5000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Crown Castle Inc. is 0.43%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 247,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $123.50, taking the stock ownership to the 12,703 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Director bought 1,215 for $123.78, making the entire transaction worth $150,398. This insider now owns 5,761 shares in total.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.96) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.85% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Crown Castle Inc., CCI], we can find that recorded value of 2.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.43.

During the past 100 days, Crown Castle Inc.’s (CCI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $147.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $170.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $130.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $132.11. The third major resistance level sits at $133.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $126.83.

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 56.65 billion based on 433,039K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,340 M and income totals 1,096 M. The company made 1,746 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 419,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.