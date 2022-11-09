Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) average volume reaches $1.09M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) stock priced at $0.307, down -10.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3121 and dropped to $0.265 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. CEMI’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $2.33 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 21.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.30%. With a float of $29.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 337 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.86, operating margin of -50.20, and the pretax margin is -71.03.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is 1.31%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -70.90 while generating a return on equity of -109.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -2.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22

Technical Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Looking closely at Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s (CEMI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4026, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6775. However, in the short run, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3037. Second resistance stands at $0.3315. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3508. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2566, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2373. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2095.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.01 million, the company has a total of 36,708K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,820 K while annual income is -33,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,200 K while its latest quarter income was -6,700 K.