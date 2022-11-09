Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) last year’s performance of -12.77% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On November 08, 2022, Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) opened at $68.09, higher 2.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.86 and dropped to $67.6678 before settling in for the closing price of $67.43. Price fluctuations for CRUS have ranged from $61.94 to $95.84 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 3.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.50% at the time writing. With a float of $55.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1591 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.85, operating margin of +20.56, and the pretax margin is +20.69.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cirrus Logic Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 84,740. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $84.74, taking the stock ownership to the 18,875 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s VP, MSP sold 1,823 for $88.24, making the entire transaction worth $160,862. This insider now owns 33,014 shares in total.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.4) by $0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +18.32 while generating a return on equity of 21.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.50% during the next five years compared to 7.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

Looking closely at Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.94.

During the past 100 days, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s (CRUS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.13. However, in the short run, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.31. Second resistance stands at $71.18. The third major resistance level sits at $72.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.93.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Key Stats

There are currently 55,061K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,781 M according to its annual income of 326,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 540,570 K and its income totaled 87,190 K.