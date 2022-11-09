Comstock Inc. (LODE) 20 Days SMA touches -4.31%: The odds favor the bear

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $0.39, up 3.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Over the past 52 weeks, LODE has traded in a range of $0.38-$2.41.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -29.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -199.80%. With a float of $58.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -88.33, operating margin of -743.00, and the pretax margin is -3518.09.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Comstock Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 60,654. In this transaction Director of this company bought 36,760 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 360,000 shares.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2851.38 while generating a return on equity of -40.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Comstock Inc.’s (LODE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Comstock Inc. (LODE)

Looking closely at Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Comstock Inc.’s (LODE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4499, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9112. However, in the short run, Comstock Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4099. Second resistance stands at $0.4239. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4369. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3829, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3699. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3559.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.84 million has total of 86,055K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 860 K in contrast with the sum of -24,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40 K and last quarter income was -5,130 K.