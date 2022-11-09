Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) posted a -11.24% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.27, plunging -0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.63 and dropped to $2.25 before settling in for the closing price of $2.31. Within the past 52 weeks, CYXT’s price has moved between $2.17 and $15.42.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -161.80%. With a float of $131.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.57 million.

The firm has a total of 745 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.66, operating margin of -5.37, and the pretax margin is -43.44.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 18,220. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,548 shares at a rate of $11.77, taking the stock ownership to the 5,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 8,292 for $11.77, making the entire transaction worth $97,597. This insider now owns 29,202 shares in total.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -36.65 while generating a return on equity of -54.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -161.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cyxtera Technologies Inc., CYXT], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.77. The third major resistance level sits at $2.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.77.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 383.53 million based on 178,566K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 703,700 K and income totals -257,900 K. The company made 184,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -48,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.