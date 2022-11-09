Dana Incorporated (DAN) kicked off at the price of $16.95: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) stock priced at $17.12, down -0.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.345 and dropped to $16.81 before settling in for the closing price of $17.04. DAN’s price has ranged from $11.17 to $25.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 9.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 728.10%. With a float of $142.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 42300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.11, operating margin of +3.86, and the pretax margin is +2.73.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Dana Incorporated is 0.82%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 138,635. In this transaction Pres, Light Veh Drive Systems of this company bought 8,500 shares at a rate of $16.31, taking the stock ownership to the 9,786 shares.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 728.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.21% during the next five years compared to -20.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dana Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.38 million, its volume of 1.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) raw stochastic average was set at 81.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.26 in the near term. At $17.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.19.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.41 billion, the company has a total of 143,353K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,945 M while annual income is 197,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,535 M while its latest quarter income was -88,000 K.